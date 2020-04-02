e-paper
Home / Education / IIT, AIIMS alumni invents UV robot to disinfect hospitals

IIT, AIIMS alumni invents UV robot to disinfect hospitals

According to Debayan Saha and Shashi Ranjan, their company PerSapien has developed the device which is an ultraviolet light (UV C-254nm) based robot that will enable sterilization of hospital corridors, wards, Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) and patient rooms without exposing anybody to the contaminated environment.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Unsplash)
         

As a preventive measure against new coronavirus, a duo from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has developed a device titled ‘Minus Corona UV Bot’ to disinfect hospitals.

According to Debayan Saha and Shashi Ranjan, their company PerSapien has developed the device which is an ultraviolet light (UV C-254nm) based robot that will enable sterilization of hospital corridors, wards, Intensive Care Unit (ICUs) and patient rooms without exposing anybody to the contaminated environment.

It comprises a UV-C lamp mounted on a wheeled robotic platform that is operated (front-back, left-right) with a remote control which is also equipped with a camera that gives the perspective from the driver’s seat onto a digital screen to remotely control the UV robot and avoid any obstacles.

“Ultraviolet (UV) sterilization technology has been proven to be extremely effective in killing viruses and micro-organisms of any kind which may remain on surfaces even after the minimum number of standard cleaning,” informed Saha.

According to the developers, the inspiration came from a similar product made by a Denmark company called ‘UVD Robots’ who sold their robots to hospitals in Wuhan, China during the coronavirus outbreak there at $80,000-90,000.

But unlike their product, ‘Minus Corona UV Bot’ would not be that expensive, they said.

