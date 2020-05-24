e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT-Bhubaneswar develops technology for conducting online exams

IIT-Bhubaneswar develops technology for conducting online exams

The institute has successfully tested the entire system by holding a mock test involving about 240 students stationed across the country with question papers of 31 subjects and 20 invigilators.

education Updated: May 24, 2020 16:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bhubaneswar
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The IIT-Bhubaneswar said it has created a state-of-the-art method of conducting online examinations in a comprehensive manner, plugging the loopholes in existing systems.

This method can be used for holding all types of examinations, including class tests and end-semester examinations of an institute, the premier institute said in a statement.

This method uses the currently available commercial systems such as the Wheebox as a part of it.

The new method will overcome several limitations of holding only computer-based tests, lacking the robustness, reliability of invigilation and connection faced by the commercially available online examination systems, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) said.

According to RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT-Bhubaneswar, the proposed online examination system is robust and can be used for holding tests of wide-ranging nature from simple computer-based ones to detailed conventional examinations.

The system uses a virtual examination hall, actual invigilators, question paper distribution online and submission/reception of soft copies of answer books which may be printed, if needed, he said.

The system uses two or more network connections for the reliability of the connection and additional facility for proctoring for reliable invigilation.

Unlike in systems where a student has to come to an examination centre equipped with computers, in the proposed system, a student can take the examination from home or anywhere across the globe, Kumar said.

The institute has successfully tested the entire system by holding a mock test involving about 240 students stationed across the country with question papers of 31 subjects and 20 invigilators.

It was found that the tests can be held successfully and effectively as long a student has at least one of the two connections working at any time during the examination, Kumar added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In