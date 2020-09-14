e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Bombay’s Techfest launches mental health awareness initiative

IIT Bombay’s Techfest launches mental health awareness initiative

The initiative will comprise organising extensive workshops that will be attended by over 90 counsellors from across the country

education Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The website was launched on Sunday and the workshops are expected to begin on September 26.
The website was launched on Sunday and the workshops are expected to begin on September 26.(Representational Photo/HT)
         

Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, launched a nationwide initiative for college-goers to address mental health concerns among the youth amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The initiative will comprise organising extensive workshops that will be attended by over 90 counsellors from across the country. The festival committee has also launched a section on its official website that will connect students to counsellors and help fight the stigma attached to mental illnesses. It is called HOPE (Healing Occurs with Positivity and Expression).

Also Read: Election commission’s tech advisory panel to assess options for remote voting

“The website will feature an interactive query section where the students will be able to post their queries and mental health-related issues anonymously and get help from counsellors. The website will also host helpline numbers of more than 10 prominent NGOs (non-governmental organisations) from across the country. Blogs addressing general mental health issues will be also published on the website,” said a spokesperson for Techfest.

On Sunday afternoon, the Techfest team started the initiative with an Instagram Live with Radhika Madan, an actor, and Akila Maheshwari, a trustee and the founder of NAMI India—a non-profit working to eradicate and treatment of mental illness in the country by integrating and involving consumers, mentally-challenged people, doctors, healthcare workers, and the government.

The website was launched on Sunday and the workshops are expected to begin on September 26.

tags
top news
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
Delhi Metro resumes all services: Monday morning starts with a glitch
Delhi Metro resumes all services: Monday morning starts with a glitch
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In