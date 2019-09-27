e-paper
IIT council meet today to discuss granting financial autonomy to the institute

The issue of granting financial autonomy to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology on the lines of that granted to the Indian Institutes of Management will be discussed in the IIT council meeting on Friday.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:43 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Indian Institute of Technology campus in Delhi.
A file photo of Indian Institute of Technology campus in Delhi. (HT file)
         

The issue of granting financial autonomy to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology on the lines of that granted to the Indian Institutes of Management will be discussed in the IIT council meeting on Friday.

However, the Union HRD ministry will have to factor in a major difference between the two sets of premier institutes before it can firm up a legislation in this regard.

While the IIMs are largely funded through their own resources, the IITs are heavily reliant on government budgetary support.

“The HRD ministry has been pushing for financial autonomy for IITs as there is a view that these premier institutes even as they produce the best of technical professionals, are also big time money guzzlers. There is a push to find ways for IITs to generate more resources,” a functionary of one of the IITs said.

However, another tricky aspect is that granting more autonomy could also lead to the tendency among IITs to raise fees which could lead to more burden on the students most of whom come from middle class families.

The HRD ministry had earlier formed a committee which had suggested that the board of these institutes be allowed to nominate their own directors. The ministry had then asked IIT Delhi to provide a plan to generate more resources.

In its report, the IIT Delhi suggested the Australia model where students take loans to study which are repaid once they begin working.

“The IITs are academically largely autonomous. It is the financial aspects which will be discussed now,” a senior official said.

Apart from the autonomy proposal, the IIT council headed by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank would also look at other proposals including one which would allow students who want to dropout in the third year to be given a B Sc degree.

The possibility of a common entrance system for M Tech students is also likely to be explored.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 13:14 IST

