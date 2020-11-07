IIT-Delhi 51st Convocation Live Updates: Focus on quality, never compromise, PM Modi tells graduating students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the graduating students of IIT- Delhi on the occasion of its 51st convocation ceremony. The programme began at 11 am.“The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the 51st Annual Convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi on November 7. He will address the Convocation through video conferencing,” IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said at an online press conference on Thursday.

IIT-Delhi is conducting the convocation in hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance. The convocation will be webcast live from the institute’s Dogra Hall reaching out to all the graduating students, their parents, guests and alumni.

11:46 am IST Never think what you know is enough: PM “One should keep challenging oneself and continues to learn each ay. it is also important to treat yourself as a student for life. Never think that what you know is enough. Out Shashtra says that knowledge and truth is infinite like universe,” the PM told the graduating students of IIT Delhi





11:28 am IST Be the original version of yourself: PM Modi “You are the students with exceptional ability. You have passed one of the toughest exams- JEE at the age of 17-18. Then you came in to IIT. There are two things that will enhance your ability even more; one is flexibility and the other is humility. By flexibility I refer to the possibility of standing out and fitting in. At no point of your life, must you shed your identity. Never be the like version of someone or something. Be the original version. Champion whatever value you belive in and never hesitate from fitting into a team. Individual efforts has their limits, the way ahead lies in team work. Team work brings completeness. The second is humility. You must be rightfully proud of your success and achievements. Very few people have done what you have.This should make you even more down to earth. It is important that one keeps challenging oneself and continues to learn each day. It is also important that you treat yourself as a student for life. Never think that what you know is enough,” the PM said.





11:24 am IST Focus on quality, never compromise: PM Modi mantras to students PM Modi gave few mantras to the graduating students that will be helpful in their professional life: Focus on quality; never compromise Ensure scalability; make your innovations work at a mass scale. Assure reliability; build long-term trust in the market Bring in adaptability; be open to change and expect uncertainty as way of life





11:22 am IST Provisions which came in way of work from home for the tech industry have been removed: PM The PM said that such provisions which were a hindrance in the way of working from home or anywhere else for the tech industry have been removed. This will make the IT sector globally more competitive, he added.





11:20 am IST Potential for innovation, new startups created in agricultural sector: PM For the first time, so much potential has been created for innovation and new startups in the agricultural sector. For the first time, private investment avenues have opened up in the space sector. Two days ago, a major reform has also been done for Ease of doing business of BPO sector, the PM said.





11:17 am IST India is committed to providing ease of doing business to its youth : PM India is committed to providing ease of doing business to its youth. Our youth can change the lives of crores of citizens with their innovations. The country will give you ease of doing business, you have to focus on the ease of living of your countrymen, PM said.





11:15 am IST Students of IITs are strengthening the AatmaNirbhar Bharat move: PM Students of IITs in India are contributing in innovation. They are providing strength to AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative. Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to be self- reliant, PM said.





11:08 am IST Virtual and augmented reality taking place of working reality: PM Modi “In Post- Covid era, virtual reality and augmented reality have taken place of working reality,” PM Modi said.





11:06 am IST PM pays tribute to CV Raman on his birth anniversary PM Modi paid tribute to CV Raman on his birth anniversary.





11:03 am IST ‘It is an important day for development of science and technology: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to graduating students of IIT Delhi. He said that it is an important day for the development of science and technology of India as nearly 2000 students of IIT-Delhi are graduating today.





10:58 am IST IIT- Delhi 51st Convocation: Institute to award 10 gold medals to best performing students IIT-Delhi will award President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students at the Convocation.



