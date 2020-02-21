e-paper
IIT- Delhi to introduce MSc in Economics, Cognitive Science programmes from July 2020

IIT Delhi, will introduce two new postgraduate courses this year. Both the courses – MSc Cognitive Science and MSc Economics – will be opened under the department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS).

education Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will introduce two new postgraduate courses this year. Both the courses – MSc Cognitive Science and MSc Economics – will be opened under the department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS).

The postgraduate courses will be available for admission starting July 2020 and have a seat intake of 25 students each.

The All India Entrance Examination for the courses is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020.

With the introduction of the two new programmes, IIT Delhi is planning to establish critical links with industry along with teaching and research. The curriculum of these courses provides new and exciting learning opportunities for students.

MSc. in Cognitive Science

The highly interdisciplinary course includes theories and methods from various streams, including psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy and anthropology.

The Masters in Cognitive Science Programme will be co-ordinated by Professor Samar Husain and Professor Yashpal Jogdand.

The programme curriculum is research based and will familiarize students with diverse theories, methods, and tools to understand the architecture and functioning of the human mind, said a IIT press release.

MSc in Economics

The postgraduate course in Economics will provide advanced training in economics, focusing on quantitative skills. The coordinators of the course will be Professor Sourabh Paul and Professor Ankush Agarwal.

According to IIT, the programme will inculcate the skill of dealing with emerging issues. It will encourage students to think about out-of-the-box solutions.

