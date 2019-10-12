e-paper
IIT Dhanbad is hiring 191 assistant, registrars and technicians, apply now

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has released an official notification invited applications for the post of deputy registrars, assistant registrars, junior assistant and junior technicians. There are a total of 191 vacancies.  Check advertisement here.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Dhanbvad Recruitment
IIT Dhanbvad Recruitment(IIT ISM )
         

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has released an official notification invited applications for the post of deputy registrars, assistant registrars, junior assistant and junior technicians. There are a total of 191 vacancies. 

The last date to apply is November 4. Candidates can apply online at iitism.ac.in. 

Details of Vacancy:

Deputy Registrars- 3 posts

Assistant Registrars- 8 posts

Junior Assistant- 74 posts

Junior Technician- 106 posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Registrars- Masters degree in any discipline with minimum 55%

Assistant Registrars- Masters degree in any discipline with minimum 55%

Junior Assistant- 74 posts -- Bachelors degree in any discipline with minimum 55% marks, proficiency in computer operations,MS Word, MS Excel, Powerpoint; typing speed of 40 wpm in English or 35 wpm in Hindi

Junior Technician- 106 posts --Diploma in relevant engineering discipline of 3 years from a recognised polytechnic / institute of BSC degree in relevant discipline (minimum 55%) with 2 years of working experience in relevant field after diploma/ BSc, orITI/NCVT recognised vocational training in appropriate trade with 5 years of experience.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online at iitism.ac.in before November 4, 5:30 pmThe application form can be downloaded online and the filled form has to be sent to the registrar office of IIT Dhanbad by post so as to reach by November 11, 5 pm. 

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 10:49 IST

