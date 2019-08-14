IIT Guwahati tops list of ‘Top Universities in Asia Pacific’ region under the ‘Problem solving’ category

education

IIT Guwahati recently topped the list of ‘Top Universities in Asia Pacific’ region under the ‘Problem solving’ category. This was according to the report by HackerRank, a technical hiring platform ranked universities across four important technical skills most sought by employers to determine the top universities for developers across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and found some interesting outliers.

The universities were ranked based on the following four skills:

Problem-solving

Language proficiency

Data structures knowledge

Computer science (CS) fundamentals

The research was based on over 1.4 million assessments completed by students on HackerRank’s platform between January 2017 and June 2019. It contrasts with traditional lists, such as the Times Higher Education CS rankings, which focus on factors including teaching, research, international outlook and industry income.

Expressing his gratitude, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “I would like to congratulate everyone associated with IIT Guwahati for this ranking. The top position of IIT Guwahati in this ranking resonates with our vision of taking the institute from being a “Tower of Excellence” to a “Network of Excellence.” The institute is committed to work in this direction so that we can extend our contribution towards the development of this nation.”

