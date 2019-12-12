e-paper
IIT Hyderabad Placements 2019: Students bag 271 offers out of which 38 are international

Top recruiters include companies such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto & TSMC; Phase 2 to begin during January 2020.

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, concluded Phase 1 of campus placement on December 12, 2019. As per the press release issued by the institute, students were able to secure a total of 271 offers from 96 companies, including the 37 pre-placement offers.

The Phase 1 of placements was conducted between December 1 and 12, 2019. A total of 483 students registered for placements for the academic year 2019-20. Most of the job offers were from IT and ITES sectors.

Some of the important companies which participated in the placements were Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto & TSMC.

Speaking about placements, Dr. Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad, said, “There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers from 15 companies across 3 countries (i.e. USA, Japan & Taiwan), when compared to last placement year, when we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies across 2 countries (Japan & Taiwan).”

Further, Dr. Pradeep Yemula said, “This year in phase 1 itself we surpassed our past year record of phases 1 and 2. Further, we had a surge in international offers, with 15% of placed students securing offers abroad. Previous year 9% of offers were international. The international research and academic collaborations of IITH are creating new opportunities for our students.”

The phase 2 of the campus placement is scheduled to be held in January 2020.

