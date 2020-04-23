IIT Hyderabad’s CfHE invites applications for fully-paid fellowship program, check details

education

Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad on Thursday invited applications for the Fifth Batch of its fully-paid Fellowship program.

Candidates with medical, engineering, and design degrees are eligible to apply for the fellowship. It offers a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 during the first year of training. The number of Fellowships to be offered this year is 25.

“A need was felt to usher in Innovation and incubation culture in academic institutions. IIT Hyderabad has always been progressive to address such needs. With strong research in Biomedical Engineering, and a lot of faculty from other departments engaged in interdisciplinary research in allied areas, it was only appropriate to identify healthcare as the theme for this endeavor,” said Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

The Fellows will undergo intense clinical immersions in private and public hospitals. They will also be taught bio-design processes by IIT Hyderabad faculty and will have access to mentors, industry professionals, and investors besides advisors.

Selection Process

STAGE 1: An online test that checks

A. General aptitude

B. Skills

C. Entrepreneurial orientation of the candidates,

STAGE 2: A hackathon, whose details shall be announced soon. Candidates shortlisted after these two stages would be required to appear for stage 3 at IIT Hyderabad

STAGE 3: A 3-day process where candidates get the opportunity to take part in a mock drill with need analysis, problem statement, ideation, proof of concept, and market analysis.

For more details regarding the programme, candidates are advised to visit the official website.