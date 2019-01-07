IIT, IIM, ISI Admissions 2019: Apply for joint business analytics programme, last date is Jan 10

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for two year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme 2019-21. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) are jointly conducting this programme. The last day to apply for the programme is January 10, 2019.

PGDBA is aimed at creating business analytics professionals who can fill the talent gap in this area for multinationals and reputed domestic companies.

Candidates cam send their applications online at pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in. In case of inquiries, please send an email to: pgdba@vgsom.iitkgp.ac.in, or Call 03222-282312.

An application fee of Rs 2,000 will have to be paid by UR/OBC-NCL categories candidates and Rs 1,000 will have to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwD categories.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to go through a written Test and Personal Interview to get admissions. The written test will be held on February 17. Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews to be held during March 30-31, 2019.

The written Test and Interviews will be held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Eligibility: A candidate must have a graduate or post graduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the qualifying degree ( i.e. B.Tech/B.E./ M.Sc./M.Com. or equivalent). For SC, ST and Person with Disabilities (PwD) the qualifying marks for eligibility shall be 55% or CGPA 6.0 on a 10-point scale.

Note: CGPA will not be converted into percentage marks, even if the degree awarding institute provides marks in CGPA system. Their admission will be based on the CGPA awarded in the transcript. If the CGPA is on a different scale other than 10, the eligibility of the candidates will be calculated corresponding to the equivalence stated above.

Final year candidates are also eligible to apply provided they submit their final mark sheet by Oct 31, 2019.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:31 IST