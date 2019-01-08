IIT JAM admit card 2019 released at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT JAM admit card 2019 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2019. The examination will be held on February 10. The exam for biological sciences, mathematics, and physics will be held between 9:30 am and 12.30pm while the exams for biotechnology, chemistry, geology, and mathematical science will be held between 2:20pm and 5.30pm.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is the organising institute for JAM 2019.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of JAM 2019 . Here is the direct link to download admit card.

IIT JAM admit card 2019: How to download

1) Log on to the official website of JAM 2019 at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

2) Click on the link for JAM admit card 2019 joaps.iitkgp.ac.in/

3) Enter required details on the login page

4) Click on submit

5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take a printout

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for students. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:19 IST