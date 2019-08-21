IIT-Kanpur develops tech to make horseshoes last longer

education

IIT Kanpur scientists have developed a new technology that makes horseshoes, the metallic structures designed to protect horses’ hoofs from wear and tear, last a little longer than usual. It can be used easily by local farriers or horseshoe makers.

The U-shaped shoes are attached on the ground side of the hooves of horses usually nailed through the insensitive hoof wall that is similar to human toenail, although much larger and thicker.

“A normal horseshoe lasts for a week. But the one developed by IIT-K through a twist in metallurgy can make the same last for 3 to 4 weeks,” said Prof Sandeep Sangal and K Chandrashekhar of IIT Kanpur, the lead scientists involved in the development.

They were speaking during a four-day workshop organised at the premier technical institute between August 16 and 20.

Horse owners, farriers from over 20 districts got some hands-on training in the technology by the duo during the workshop.

The workshop was conducted by Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) of IIT Kanpur where the duo brought home the fact that less shoeing of horses results in improved health and fewer injuries to the noble animal.

Sangal said the technology has been developed over a period of 14 months with the help of Brooke India-- a funding agency working on the welfare of horses.

He said the technology is friendly to farriers and also reduces the agony of horses besides being cost effective.

Encouraged by the technology, office of principal scientific advisor to the government is holding dissemination workshops for farriers and equine community. The Brooke’s India also plans to take this technology to other regions of the country.

Col Dogra, veterinary doctor of Indian Army addressed the participants and Prof NS Vyas had inaugurated the workshop.

