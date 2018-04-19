IIT Kanpur scholar who committed suicide had shown no sign of trauma, says father

The father of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Dalit scholar who committed suicide on Wednesday said his son had not given any indication that he was under mental trauma.

Karan Singh, 67, the father of third-year mechanical PhD student Bhim Singh who was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday evening, said his son had spoken with his elder brother Kailash Kumar the day before.

“He, however, did not give any indication of tension in his life. When Bhim came home a fortnight ago, then too he did not speak of any problem. I am shocked and have no idea as to why he took such an extreme step,” Karan Singh, a retired government servant from Faridabad, said.

Karan is a retired government servant and has six children, four sons and two daughters. Bhim was the fourth child and the youngest son.

Karan said that Bhim had never discussed any type of physical, mental, financial or emotional problem either with family members or with his close friends.

Since the police have sealed Bhim’s hostel room , Karan could not see the room or his son’s belongings such as mobile phone and laptop.

He said he would take any action, if needed, after getting the police report based on the mobile messages, laptop correspondence and other chits police have recovered from the room and also after talking to Bhim’s PhD supervisor J Ramkumar.

“At present I have no complaints to make against anyone,” he added.

Karan Singh said he wanted to meet Ramkumar but was told that he was out of station. “When I called him on his mobile, he refused to talk. He did not even offer a word of sympathy. This has pained me.” Karan Singh said he wanted to talk to Ramkumar to know if Bhim had any problem relating to his research.

IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar who took charge only on Wednesday, said Bhim had a very good academic record and hence his academic performance could not be viewed as the reason for his suicide.

“I would have definitely instituted an enquiry into his suicide matter had there been little possibility of his academic achievements putting him under depression,” the director said

Bhim’s friends said he was very brilliant and friendly and loved cricket. He had a scholarship for his research, they added.

Amit Sharma, who identified himself as a close friend, said Bhim’s suicide was shocking. A week back they had gone on a three-day tour to Rajasthan and had enjoyed the trip, Sharma said.

“Bhim was a cheerful guy. He used to share his personal feelings with me. He had no girlfriend nor did he have any ambition of having one. He was only concerned with higher studies,” said Sharma.

Karan Singh will take Bhim’s body to Faridabad for cremation in a special vehicle provided by IIT Kanpur.