IIT Kanpur student commits suicide in hostel room

Bhim Singh from Faridabad was a third-year student of mechanical engineering at IIT Kanpur

education Updated: Apr 18, 2018 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
A third-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur committed suicide in his hostel room.
A third-year student of mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur committed suicide in a hostel room on Wednesday.

Acting director of the institute Professor Manindra Agarwal said the student, Bhim Singh, was from Faridabad and his parents have been informed.

He said police recovered a suicide note from his room and but refused to disclose the contents of the note.

Agarwal said the student living in the adjacent room noticed late evening that Bhim’s room had been locked from the inside since morning. Students knocked on the door but did not get any response. They informed the warden and broke open the door to find Bhim’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The IIT Kanpur authorities informed police, who surrounded the hostel and stopped the entry of the students and others.

