IIT-Kanpur signs MoU with Ericsson to fight pollution

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:00 IST

The Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and Ericsson today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deploy a NB-IoT based sensor network to monitor air pollution in Delhi. As part of the MoU, Ericsson will use locally developed air quality sensors that are capable of sharing environmental data including PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 levels at defined time intervals. This will lead to better monitoring and analysis of data collected from different parts of the capital. The findings will be shared with local authorities and other key stakeholders on a periodic basis.

The partnership will also include working with community-based organizations to raise awareness regarding air pollution and steps that can be taken to reduce it.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India says, “The air pollution levels in Delhi is an issue that needs to be tracked and addressed on a continuous basis. In partnership with IIT Kanpur, NB-IoT based-sensors will be deployed at strategic locations in the city. The sensors are automated and will relay information on defined time intervals, providing data on pollution levels, sources and locations in a sustainable and cost-efficient way.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:00 IST