IIT Kharagpur notches high rank in global SDG impact list

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 01:34 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, is ranked 57th in a global list that ranks institutes of higher education in terms of their social and political impact framed around the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals (SDG).

The list includes 766 universities across 89 countries and regions, the Times Higher Education (THE) said on Wednesday. IIT Kharagpur’s rank is India’s best result so far in the list in which 28 Indian universities participated, of which 26 were included in the overall table.

THE said IIT Kharagpur delivered a “fantastic performance” in the individual SDGs rankings, achieving fourth in the world for SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 6th for SDG2 (Zero Hunger), 13th for SDG13 (Climate Action), joint 21st for SDG1 (No Poverty) and 24th for SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

IIT Madras achieved a top 20 position (16th) for SDG9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and is in top 35 (=32nd) in world for SDG6 (Clean Water & Sanitation), while Anna University (7th) ranked within the top 10 in the world for SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Designed to move away from research power and prestige, the THE Impact Rankings – now in its second edition – aims to celebrate the commitment of universities across the globe to making a positive social and economic impact.

Phil Baty of THE said: “It is great to see Indian universities stand as world leaders through their work towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, with success in areas as diverse as clean water and sanitation, climate action and good health and well being”.

“To see IIT Kharagpur achieve India’s best ever result in a THE global rankings is a fantastic accolade to the great work universities are taking across the country to put sustainability at the heart of their missions”.