e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Kharagpur to start virtual lecture series on innovation, entrepreneurship in post-COVID world

IIT Kharagpur to start virtual lecture series on innovation, entrepreneurship in post-COVID world

The series titled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World’ will be divided into 16 parts and conducted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, the institute said in a statement.

education Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
IIT Kharagpur.
IIT Kharagpur.(Mint file)
         

IIT Kharagpur’s Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship is set to start a virtual lecture series dealing with crucial aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series titled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World’ will be divided into 16 parts and conducted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, the institute said in a statement.

The opening sessions shall discuss the macro-economic impacts of COVID-19 and expound on the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors to address the related challenges.

Young college students, who are start-up enthusiasts, working professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, thinkers and strategists will find the lectures useful in “re-strategising their stance in the ‘new- normal’ world”, the statement said.

The series will be conducted from June 22 to 29.

tags
top news
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order in Delhi withdrawn
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
‘Mischievous interpretation’: Govt on PM Modi’s remarks at all-party meet
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
‘Resuming international flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
The China factor in Indian politics
The China factor in Indian politics
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Could’ve been India’s best-ever all-rounder but I was sidelined: Pathan
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In