e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Madras unveils Young Research Fellow programme for UG students

IIT Madras unveils Young Research Fellow programme for UG students

The students would also benefit personally through a career and life coaching programme concurrently offered by the 1979 alumni, a press release said on Saturday.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched a young research fellow programme aimed at motivating undergraduate students taking up a career in research and application of deeper learning.

The programme provides an one-to-one interaction with IIT faculty members to participate in research.

The students would also benefit personally through a career and life coaching programme concurrently offered by the 1979 alumni, a press release said on Saturday.

“IIT-Madras has long been known for producing world-class undergraduate students.

Today, IIT-M is very much a research intensive university where world-class research is a daily pursuit,” IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said.

“This programme blends these two strengths by giving select undergraduate students an opportunity to discover the excitement of taking up research early,” he said.

The Young Research Fellow project has been funded by the 1979 batch and it was signed on July 10 by IIT Madras dean (alumni and corporate relations) Mahesh Panchagnula on behalf of the alumni, the release said.

Accordingly, a year-long programme and upto 20 fellowships were planned to be unveiled in the first year.

The applicants would be selected by a committee, comprising senior faculty members, the release added.

tags
top news
BJP offering MLAs Rs10-15 cr to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs10-15 cr to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Oxygen support, anti coagulants, steroids mainstay of Covid-19 therapy, says govt
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested in Thane by encounter specialist Daya Nayak
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE:Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district extended till July 19 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
‘Dharavi, inspiration for the world’: Uddhav Thackeray lauds Covid-19 containment model in Asia’s largest slum
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In