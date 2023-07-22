IIT Madras holds 60th convocation, 2,571 students graduate

A total of 2,571 students graduated during the 60th Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which was held today, July 22. As many as 2,746 degrees (including joint and dual degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion, the institute said. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was the chief guest of IIT Madras's 60th Convocation (handout)

The institute also awarded 453 PhDs, including Joint Degree PhDs with foreign institutions and dual degree PhDs during the convocation.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud attended the 60th Convocation of IIT Madras as chief guest.

Congratulating the graduating students and prize winners, Justice Chandrachud said, “Over the past 64 years, this university has contributed significantly to India’s development true its research, innovations, technological innovations and advancements."

"In a true sense, institutions such as IIT Madras have transformed Indian Society by entrenching the scientific approach and temper in our society. As I think about the history of this institution, I think about the 1,000s of the students who have graduated from his hallowed university and made not ony our nation but the world a better place. And today, I can see the bright future of the India in your shimmering eyes,” he added.