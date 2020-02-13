IIT Madras-incubated start-up develops diamond coatings

education

Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated deep-tech start-up Kapindra Precision Engineering has developed diamond coatings that can aid Indian Scientists working on heat dissipation (thermal management), a major issue for hypersonic missiles during their re-entry into earth’s atmosphere where they experience destructive high temperatures (>2,400 oC).

Defence establishments of many countries have been working on heat dissipation issues, which pose a major hurdle to aero-dynamic stability of missiles upon re-entry. Based on their technology, Kapindra, was adjudged as the ‘#1 Start-up’ in the ‘DRDO Dare to Dream Innovation Contest’ for its specialised product offering.

The start-up came from technology developed at IIT Madras’ Nano Functional Materials Technology Centre and Materials Science Research Center (MSRC) led by MS Ramachandra Rao.