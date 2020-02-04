IIT Madras to showcase NextGen technologies at DefExpo 2020

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:09 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will showcase next-generation technologies, during DefExpo 2020, the biennial defence exhibition at Lucknow. According to a press release issued by the institute, the fest will cover the complete spectrum of the country’s aerospace, defence and security interests.

The DefExpo 2020 will be held from February 5 to 9, 2020, in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s five-day biennial mega defence exhibition -- DefExpo -- on Wednesday in Lucknow.

IIT Madras is the ‘Knowledge Partner’ of Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor and will form part of the TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation) Pavilion in the Expo. The efforts of defence-related startups which are participating in the IDEX and are being incubated by IIT Madras will be on display.

Speaking about the participation of IIT Madras in the expo, Professor of Practice Lt. Gen. (Retd.) P.R. Shankar, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, who is taking keen interest in the Defence-related projects of IIT Madras, said, “We are now on the verge of making a mark on the Defence industry through the technologies developed by our faculty and through our start-ups incubated in our one of its kind Research Parks. We have come a long way since the last DefExpo held in Chennai.”

As per the press release, here are some of the Technologies that will be showcased during the DefExpo 2020:

1. Multi Role Expendable UAVs: IIT Madras is in the process of an indigenous ‘design and development’ of a range of multirole expendable UAVs to encompass Surveillance, Logistics, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Weapons) Monitoring, and offensive roles. The project, when completed will build substantial non-contact warfare capabilities into our Armed Forces.

2. Next Generation Fire Control Network: IIT Madras has made significant progress on an indigenous Processor called ‘Shakti.’ It is now building the next generation of Artillery Combat Command and Control Network. The fire control network has been proposed to be based on Shakti Processor in a lightweight tablet configuration. It will be a precursor to secure net-centricity in the Armed Forces incorporating all new weapon systems.

3. Ramjet Projectile Technology: IIT Madras is on the verge of a breakthrough in ‘Ramjet Technology’ for incorporation in Artillery projectiles. This project when successful will double the range of engagement of targets and will make a substantial difference in Armed Forces combat capabilities.