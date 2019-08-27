IIT Patna signs MoU with water and sanitation committee for ODF, waste management in Bhojpur

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:35 IST

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna and the District Water and Sanitation Committee (DWSC), Bhojpur at a ceremony at IIT Patna on Monday to foster long-term collaboration in the area of solid-liquid waste management (SLWM) and open defecation free plus (ODF+) activities in the Bhojpur District of Bihar.

Shashank Shubhankar, Deputy Development Commissioner, Bhojpur and Prof. Sriparna Saha, Associate Dean, R&D, IIT Patna signed the MoU on behalf of the DWSC, Bhojpur and IIT Patna, respectively in the august presence of Roshan Kushwaha, DM, Bhojpur and Prof. Pushpak Bhattacharyya, Director, IIT Patna.

IIT Patna will be the technical partner for the DWSC, Bhojpur in the specific areas of biodegradable solid waste management, grey water management, plastic waste management, and faecal sludge management.

As part of this collaboration, IIT Patna will also provide technical know-how and training to the officials of the DWSC, Bhojpur as well as selected set of interested people, natural leaders or Swachhagrahi’s for capacity building in form of short-term course, green skill development programme and workshop.

The ceremony was also graced by Shri Vishwa Ranjan, Registrar, IIT Patna and Dr. Ramakrishna Bag, Head, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Patna.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:35 IST