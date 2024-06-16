IIT Roorkee researchers identify small molecule that can potentially fight against antibiotic-resistant pathogens

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee researchers have discovered a molecule that may battle against drug-resistant infections. IIT Roorkee researchers have discovered a new molecule, IITR08367, with the potential to fight pathogens like Acinetobacter baumannii which is highly antibiotic-resistant.

IIT Roorkee, through the release, explained that antibiotic resistance is a pressing global concern, with the World Health Organization suggesting that by 2050, millions of lives could be lost annually to resistant infections.

It added that pathogens like A. baumannii often render the antibiotic fosfomycin ineffective by deploying robust defense mechanisms, including the production of biofilms and specific efflux pumps like AbaF, which expel antibiotics from bacterial cells.

To that end, the new molecule acts as a potent inhibitor of the AbaF efflux pump, reducing the expulsion of fosfomycin from bacterial cells, making the antibiotic effective against A. baumannii, the release added.

As per IIT Roorkee, the molecule is safe and effective in preclinical studies.

Interestingly, the findings have also been published in the American Chemical Society Journal - ACS Infectious Diseases.

The latest breakthrough, the release states, has the potential to transform treatment options for urinary tract infections caused by multidrug-resistant A. baumannii.

Notably, the breakthrough has been made by the Prof. Pathania Group at IIT Roorkee.

Prof. Ranjana Pathania, lead researcher on the project highlighted that the discovery represents a significant milestone in the fight against antibiotic resistance. She said, “By targeting bacterial defense mechanisms, we can enhance the effectiveness of existing antibiotics and pave the way for the development of new treatment strategies."

The research team also includes Mahak Saini, Dr Amit Gaurav, and Arsalan Hussain who are further developing TR08367 into a potential therapeutic agent for clinical trials. This critical phase will assess the molecule's safety, efficacy, and potential side effects in human patients.

Lauding the discovery, Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee said that the IITR08367 opens new horizons in the battle against antibiotic resistance.

He added that the latest findings underscore IIT Roorkee’s commitment to cutting-edge research with real-world impact.