IIST 2024 rank list released for BTech courses at admission.iist.ac.in, direct link to download list here

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, IIST, has released the rank list of IIST 2024 for BTech courses. Candidates who applied for IIST can download the rank list from the official website at admission.iist.ac.in. IIST 2024 rank list released for BTech courses. (Screenshot: admission.iist.ac.in)

To download the rank list, candidates will have to enter their IIST Registration number and Password as login credentials.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Direct link to download IIST 2024 Rank List

Notably, along with the rank list, the IIST also released the seat allotment or counselling schedule. As per the schedule, the first round of seat allocation will start on June 17 at 3 PM. There will be a total of 10 rounds.

Also read: MHT CET Results 2024: PCM, PCB scorecards releasing today at cetcell.mahacet.org, check time, details here

The complete list of seat allocation schedule can be checked on this link.

It may be mentioned here that the candidates need to qualify for JEE Advanced 2024 to be eligible for admission at IIST.

For the General category, the JEE Advanced scores of candidates should be a minimum of 14% marks in aggregate and at least 3% marks in each of the three subjects (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics).

Also read: TS Inter Supply result 2024 out; link to check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results on tgbie.cgg.gov.in

For the EWS/OBC-NCL category, candidates should secure a minimum of 12.6% marks in aggregate and at least 2.7% marks in the PCM subjects.

Likewise, for SC, ST, PD categories, a minimum of 7% marks in aggregate and at least 1.5% marks in PCM subjects is required.

Also read: CSIR UGC NET 2024: Exam city slips released at csirnet.ntaonline.in, link to download, important details here

Steps to check the IIST 2024 rank list