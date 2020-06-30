e-paper
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee signs agreement with Canadian University to offer Joint Doctoral Degree Programs

IIT Roorkee signs agreement with Canadian University to offer Joint Doctoral Degree Programs

Under this collaboration, the JDPs create a two-way flow for academic exchange, giving UAlberta and IIT students the chance to undertake research at the partner institution for six months up to a year and providing them with international experience and special certification upon graduation.

education Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:56 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.(HT file )
         

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has signed an agreement with the University of Alberta, Canada, to provide Joint Doctoral Degree Programs (JDPs). Under this collaboration, the JDPs create a two-way flow for academic exchange, giving UAlberta and IIT students the chance to undertake research at the partner institution for six months up to a year and providing them with international experience and special certification upon graduation.

IIT Roorkee is one of the three IITs partnering to provide Indian and Canadian students with JDPs others being IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur. Under the program, each collaborating institution will admit up to a maximum of two (2) Joint Degree students each academic year for the Joint Degree Program, a statement released by the IIT said.

Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said “This agreement will begin a new chapter in strengthening India-Canada ties in the education sector. IIT Roorkee looks forward to bolster and formalize our long-standing research collaboration with UAlberta since the 1980s. Apart from improving the quality of exposure of our students, the JDP agreement will hopefully catapult our research collaboration to greater heights”

During their JDPs, collaborating professors from UAlberta and the IITs will serve as joint supervisors, identifying research projects for students to pursue during their doctoral studies. Both UAlberta and participating IITs have agreed to create doctoral fellowships that will provide financial support in the form of a monthly stipend to cover the cost of accommodation and meals for JDP students during the duration of their visit.

Taking note of the benefits, Dr. David H. Turpin, President, UAlberta said “These programs create new opportunities to equip doctoral students with perspectives and skills that will benefit a global society. When we connect with leading international institutions such as the IITs, we’re fuelling new capacity for teaching, learning, and research.”

