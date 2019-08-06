India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for 10,066 vacancies of Dak Sevaks, here are the details
India Post has invited online application for the recruitment of 10,066 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the post circles of Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka.education Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:56 IST
Eligibility:
Candidates should have passed class 10th matric exam or its equivalent with passing marks in Maths and English as compulsory or elective subjects.
The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government .
The candidates for all approved categories of GDS referred to in (i) above will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.
Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect
Pay Scale:
BPM ------ Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab---Rs.12,000/- Rs.14,500/-
ABPM/Dak Sevak----- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab--- Rs.10,000/- Rs.12,000/-
Important Dates :
Online Application begins - August 5, 2019
Last Date of Application - September 4, 2019
Details of vacancy
Bihar- 1063 Posts
Gujarat- 2510 Posts
Assam- 919 Post
Karnataka- 2637 Posts
Kerala- 2086 Posts
Punjab- 851 Posts
Age Limit
18 to 40 Years
First Published: Aug 06, 2019 10:41 IST