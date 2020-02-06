e-paper
India Post GDS recruitment result declared for Kerala circle

India Post has declared the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) result for Kerala circle on the official website at appost.in. India Post had announced 2086 posts for the Kerala circle.

Feb 06, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
India Post has declared the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment exam result for Kerala circle on its official website at appost.in. India Post had announced 2086 posts for the Kerala circle.

Candidates can check the merit list online at appost.in. Currently the result link is not opening due to some technical reasons.

Earlier, India Post has already declared the results for other circles including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. India Post is yet to declare the results for Maharashtra circle recruitment that was conducted for 3650 vacancies.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14, 403 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevakas (GDS) in six circles of India including 2086 for Kerala, 1063 for Bihar, 1799 for Chhattisgarh, 970 for Telangana, 2707 vacancies for Andhra Pradesh and 5778 vacancies for West Bengal circle.

Click here for results

