India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for 10,066 Dak Sevaks’ vacancies by September 22

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:46 IST

India Post has provided another opportunity to the candidates who are interested in applying for 10, 066 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The last date to apply for the post was September 4 which was extended till September 11. Now it has been further extended till September 22.

If you have passed your matriculation exam or equivalent, you can apply for the post.

The for online application for the recruitment of 10,066 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the post circles of Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka had begun on August 5.

The India Post had extended the last date of registration and depositing fee from September 4 to 16.

Eligibility:

Candidates should have passed class 10th matric exam or its equivalent with passing marks in Maths and English as compulsory or elective subjects.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government .

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS referred to in (i) above will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect

Click here to apply online

Pay Scale:

BPM ------ Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab---Rs.12,000/- Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak----- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab--- Rs.10,000/- Rs.12,000/-

Important Dates :

Last date to submit application fee- September 7, 2019

Online Application begins - August 5, 2019

Last Date of Application - September 11, 2019

Details of vacancy

Bihar- 1063 Posts

Gujarat- 2510 Posts

Assam- 919 Post

Karnataka- 2637 Posts

Kerala- 2086 Posts

Punjab- 851 Posts

Age Limit

18 to 40 Years

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 13:46 IST