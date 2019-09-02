India Post Recruitment 2019: Last date extended for 10,066 vacancies of Dak Sevaks till September 11

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2019

India Post is hiring 10, 066 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). If you have passed your matriculation exam or equivalent, you can apply for the post. Last date for submitting online application and its application fee has been extended.

The for online application for the recruitment of 10,066 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the post circles of Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka had begun on August 5 and the last date was September 4.

However, the India Post has extended the last date to deposit the fee from September 4 to 7 and for submitting the online application from September 4 to 11.

“For circles Assam, Bihar,Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab, last date is extended for fee and registration up to 07.09.2019 and online submission of application upto 11.09.2019 in view of the reported issue of Photo, Signature and documents not uploaded for some candidates due to heavy rush on server,” an official notice reads.

Eligibility:

Candidates should have passed class 10th matric exam or its equivalent with passing marks in Maths and English as compulsory or elective subjects.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government .

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS referred to in (i) above will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In case of a candidate having knowledge of riding a scooter or motor cycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect

Pay Scale:

BPM ------ Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab---Rs.12,000/- Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak----- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab--- Rs.10,000/- Rs.12,000/-

Important Dates :

Last date to submit application fee- September 7, 2019

Online Application begins - August 5, 2019

Last Date of Application - September 11, 2019

Details of vacancy

Bihar- 1063 Posts

Gujarat- 2510 Posts

Assam- 919 Post

Karnataka- 2637 Posts

Kerala- 2086 Posts

Punjab- 851 Posts

Age Limit

18 to 40 Years

First Published: Sep 02, 2019