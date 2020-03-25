India Post Recruitment: 3951 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks in UP, 10th pass can apply

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:02 IST

India Post Office has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 23, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before April 22, 2020.

India Post office is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3951 vacancies of GDS for its Uttar Pradesh circle. Out of which, 314 vacancies are for the EWS category, 1000 for OBC, 29 for PWD-A, 24 for PWD-B, 9 for PWD-C, 750 for SC, 11 for ST, and 1814 for unreserved category.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on March 23, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational Qualification:

•A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.

•A candidate must have knowledge of the Hindi language.

•A candidate should be able to furnish 60 days of the basic computer training certificate from any Computer Training Institute run by Central/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions. However, the requirement of a basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxed if a candidate has studied computer as a subject in matriculation or class 12th or at any other higher educational level.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.