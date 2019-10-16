Indian Army Recruitment: Application begins for engineering graduate course 2020

education

Updated: Oct 16, 2019

Indian Army has invited applications for 131st technical graduates course for the batch commencing on July 2020 for permanent commission. The course is organised at IMA Dehradun.

Engineering Graduates from all streams can apply. The online application has begun from today, October 16.Application window will be closed on November 14 at 1200 hrs. There are a total of 40 seats. Candidates can apply online at joinidianarmy.nic.in

Check official notification here

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. The candidate studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing by 01 Jul 2020 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA .

The required branches of engineering include-

Civil,

Electrical / Electrical and Electronics,

Architecture,

Mechanical,

Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication

Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Info tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc

Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation

Aeronautical/ Ballistics/ Avionics

Training

Selected candidates will be detailed for training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun according to their position in the final order of merit, engineering stream-wise upto the number of vacancies available at the time.

Selection:

Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right to shortlist applications and to fix cutoff percentage of marks for each Engineering discipline/stream.

After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to thecandidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have tologin to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first comefirst served basis, upto a specified date as will be intimated on the websitewww.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure at the SSB. Thosewho clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on thesame day. Duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same are available atofficial website of Dte Gen of Rtg www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by amedical examination of the candidates who get recommended after Stage II.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019