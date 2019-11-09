e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Indian Army SOL GD results declared, here’s how to check

Indian Army SOL GD exams were conducted on October 26 for various regions. Candidates can check their results online at joinindianarmy.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:10 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File
File(Hindustan Times)
         

Indian Army has declared the result for various exams conducted for SOL GD in various regions. The exams were conducted on October 26 for SOL GD in IRO Delhi Cantt,  ARO Ahmedabad, ARO Guntur, ARO, Coimbatore, Roorkee, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bangalore, Lansdowne, Meerut and many other.

Results of various regions were being uploaded from November 1 onwards and the result of HO Reg and central Roorkee has been declared recently on November 7, 2019 while the CEE Result for PCTC Bangalore was declared on November 8.

Candidates can check their results online at joinindianarmy.gov.in

Result page
Result page ( Join Indian Army )

How to check Indian Army SOL GD result :

Visit the official website of Indian army at joinindianarmy.gov.in

Go to the result section

Click on the relevant result link

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number in the file

Click here to check your results

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News