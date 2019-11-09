Indian Army SOL GD results declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:10 IST

Indian Army has declared the result for various exams conducted for SOL GD in various regions. The exams were conducted on October 26 for SOL GD in IRO Delhi Cantt, ARO Ahmedabad, ARO Guntur, ARO, Coimbatore, Roorkee, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bangalore, Lansdowne, Meerut and many other.

Results of various regions were being uploaded from November 1 onwards and the result of HO Reg and central Roorkee has been declared recently on November 7, 2019 while the CEE Result for PCTC Bangalore was declared on November 8.

Candidates can check their results online at joinindianarmy.gov.in

Result page ( Join Indian Army )

How to check Indian Army SOL GD result :

Visit the official website of Indian army at joinindianarmy.gov.in

Go to the result section

Click on the relevant result link

A PDF file will open

Check your roll number in the file

Click here to check your results