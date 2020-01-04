e-paper
Indian coast guard recruitment 2020: 260 vacancies of Navik notified, 12th pass can apply

Indian coast guard recruitment 2020: 260 vacancies of Navik notified, 12th pass can apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 260 vacancies of Indian coast guard navik. Out of which, 113 are for General category, 26 for EWS, 75 for OBC, 33 for SC and 13 for ST. Read on to know more...

Jan 04, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian coast guard recruitment 2020. (Representational image)
Indian coast guard recruitment 2020. (Representational image)
         

Indian Coast Guard has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Navik (General Duty) in the Indian Coast Guard. As per the notification, Indian coast guard has invited applications from the male Indian nationals only. The registration process will begins from January 26, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before February 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 260 vacancies of Indian coast guard navik. Out of which, 113 are for General category, 26 for EWS, 75 for OBC, 33 for SC and 13 for ST.

Age limit:

Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years i.e. a candidate should be born between August 1, 1998, to July 31, 2002, (both dates inclusive). Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate must have passed class 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by Central/State Government with minimum 50% aggregate marks is eligible to apply for the Indian coast guard 2020 recruitment.

However, 5% relaxation in minimum cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained Ist , IInd or IIIrd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

