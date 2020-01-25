Indian Navy Admit Card for SSR, AA 2020 released, here is how to download

e-paper
Jan 25, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Navy Admit Card for SSR, AA 2020
Indian Navy Admit Card for SSR, AA 2020
         

Indian Navy has released the admit card for the online exam to recruit Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruits (MR) .

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their Indian Navy sailor exam admit card from the official website of Indian Navy . They will have to login to download their admit card.

Candidates can check the date, time and place of the examination from the Sailor MR, SSR, AA Admit Card 2020.

The Exam is being conducted by the Indian Navy for filling 2200 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 vacancy for Artificer Apprentice (AA).

Candidates who clear the online examination will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) after which medical examination will be conducted.

Click here to download Admit Card

How to download Indian Navy AA/SSR admit card:

Visit the Indian Navy Recruitment website.

Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Enter the log-in details and enter.

The admit card can be accessed and downloaded from the office

