Indian Navy CET 2023 registration begins tomorrow at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test registration process begins tomorrow, apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The registration process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test will begin tomorrow, December 18, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is December 31.
Indian Navy CET 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 910 vacancies.
Indian Navy CET 2023 examination fee: Candidates have to pay ₹295 as examination fee. SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Serviceman and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the applictaion fee.
Indian Navy CET 2023 examination pattern: All the shortlisted/ eligible candidates have to appear in the online examination consisting of multiple choice questions both in English and Hindi.
Indian Navy CET 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Join Navy
Next, click on the 'ways to join' and then on 'civilians'
Click on the INICET 2023 link
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion form and take a print for future reference.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below: