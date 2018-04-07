Inter-state degree racket busted in Haryana, 4 private university employees held

The Haryana Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state “degree racket” and arrested four men working at a private university in Rajasthan, officials said.

The accused provided degrees for various graduation and post-graduation courses by charging money without a candidate having to appear in examinations, the police said.

Four employees of the university were arrested and a computer, a laptop and other records of the varsity recovered from them, an official release quoting a police spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak, Naveen, Anil and Krishna, who have confessed their involvement in the act, the statement said.

“A complaint was made by Bijender, a resident of village Roopgarh, district Bhiwani, Haryana, that some employees of the university were involved in providing fake degrees. Following the complaint, a raid was conducted at the university and various irregularities were found,” it said.

The head office of this inter-state gang was located at Rohtak where fee and other documents were deposited of students across the country.

“Those students who did not wish to appear in examinations used to pass the examination without studying as they were being provided degrees by accepting three years fee in one instalment,” the statement said.