‘Introduce philosophy in syllabi of UP government colleges’

There are 197 government degree colleges in UP but philosophy is taught only in 12 of these institutions.

Prof Rakesh Chandra of philosophy department, University of Lucknow, on Tuesday urged UP governor and chancellor of universities, Ram Naik to introduce this subject in all government colleges of the state.

He said besides instilling the habit of critical thinking in students, teaching of philosophy enhances their reading, writing and public-speaking skills. “It will be useful in transmitting cultural heritage and stimulating students to engage in fundamental questions about reality, knowledge and value,” he said.

Chandra also advocated for an introductory course in philosophy in schools at the secondary level. “Kindly introduce philosophy in schools and colleges of this distinguished state,” read his letter addressed to the governor.

“The department of philosophy will be happy to help develop the core curriculum and syllabus for schools and colleges, using modern and traditional methods of teaching,” it stated.

He said, “It needs to be emphasised that India is famous for philosophy and it is our most important contribution to the world.”

In India, philosophy has been represented in at least three ways: As a rational critical review of the contents of theology, economics and politics; as a system of ideas on knowledge, reality and values, and lastly as an intuitive network of views regarding man, nature and destiny, said Chandra. The letter further read: “We need to develop responsible critical stance with an attitude of benign scepticism in education to accommodate pluralism. Plato’s dialogues, Buddha’s teachings, political debates of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Savarkar on nationalism, Swaraj and social justice are best introduced through a philosophical training of examining arguments.”

“Teaching of critical thinking and ethics is essential, especially now in the age of media explosion we have to carefully separate opinion from true knowledge,” he said. Chandan Hemvani, who did BA from LU and post graduation in philosophy from London, said: “Philosophy needs to be taught in more colleges, as it helps in critical thinking.”

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 08:09 IST