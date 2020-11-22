e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2020: Online registration to fill 482 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link

IOCL Apprentices Recruitment 2020: Online registration to fill 482 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL recruitment 2020 online at iocl. com.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IOCL Recruitment 2020.
IOCL Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) apprentice recruitment will close on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL recruitment 2020 online at iocl. com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 482 vacancies under the trades of mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and instrumentation, human resource, accounts or finance, data entry operator, and domestic data entry operator.

The corporation will conduct the recruitment examination on January 2, 2021.

The vacancies are in technical and non-technical trades at its locations under its 5 regions namely, Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

Education Qualifications:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical --- Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in mechanical or automobile engineering

Technician Apprentice Electrical --- Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in electrical or electrical and electronics engineering

Technician Apprentice Telecommunication and Instrumentation ---Candidates should have three years of full-time diploma in electronics and communication, electronics and telecommunication, electronics and radio communication, instrumentation and control, instrumentation and process control, or electronics engineering

Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource) --- Candidates should have a full-time bachelors degree from a government recognized institute or university

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) --- Candidates should have full-time bachelors degree in commerce from a government recognized institute or university

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) --- Minimum 12th pass but below graduate

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) --- Minimum 12th pass but below graduate, and also should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for the training of less than one year.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In