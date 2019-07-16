‘Is Bihar Governor a puppet?’ BPSC 64th civil services exam question paper stirs controversy

education

A question in a paper of the ongoing main examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sparked off a controversy, after it sought to know from the civil service aspirants if the state Governor was “merely a puppet”.

The second question in the first part of the General Studies Paper II, held on Sunday, asked aspirants to “critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics, particularly in the context of Bihar. Is he merely a puppet?”

According to aspirants, the paper had may such questions, based on opinions and perceptions.

As the question created controversy, the BPSC’s Examination Controller Amarendra Kumar contended that such questions had been asked earlier too.

He also said that the BPSC members or its senior officials had no idea of what questions were to be in the paper, but said those had set the question paper would be asked to explain.

The BPSC’s 64th Main Examination began on July 12 and will end on July 16. Three papers have been held so far and on July 16, the examination in the optional subject will be held.

