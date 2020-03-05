ISC Class 12th Biotechnology Exam 2020: Students’ feedback about the question paper

education

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:44 IST

Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday conducted class 12th Biotechnology exam at various centres across the country. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Here is the reaction from students and teachers after coming out of the examination hall.

Lucknow

Students in Lucknow on Thursday said ISC biotechnology paper was not difficult and they are expecting good marks. The response of students of CMS Aliganj campus at least suggests that.

The students came out of the hall happy and said that they were able to attempt all the questions as they had been taught throughly by their subject teacher.

Senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and Principal Shivani Singh were satisfied to see students response.

Similarly, students of CMS Kanpur Road branch said the paper was easy, except for a few questions, which were little indirect. Shayan Ganguly, a student said, “Section A was very easy and I hope to do well.” Another student Aayansh said, “The paper was little tricky but it was very standard paper set by the council.”

Anshu Ruth Peters said, “The paper required thorough study. My mother motivated me a lot and I did well.” Harsh and Aagneya said, “Section B contained few questions which we did during our classes. We were well prepared”. Eshita and a few others enjoyed writing the paper and claimed cent percent marks.



Subject expert Mrs Shikha Mishra claimed that the paper was well set by the council, keeping in mind the good and the average students. ISC Coordinator Mrs Archana thanked Almighty for good performance by the students.