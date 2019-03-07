ISRO offers two-week summer training to students

This year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) start a new programme to train school children in space technology, science and applications. Students from class IX in a state, CBSE or ICSE board school can be selected for the programme.

Under the programme, called YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA), three students from each state and union territory will be selected by the chief secretaries based on their academic and extracurricular performance.

Students from rural schools will get special weightage in the selection process.

It will be a two-week residential programme that inducts the first batch this year during the summer vacations.

“The programme is aimed at catching them young. It will run during the summer vacations in two - three major ISRO centres like in Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad. The list of selected candidates from the states are expected by the end of this month,” said an ISRO official, on condition of anonymity.

This is a part of a series of outreach programmes being undertaken by the space organisation. Samwad with Students, where children are told about the country’s space programme, was also launched on the New Year’s Day in Bangalore. The programme entails a series of lectures by ISRO researchers in different parts of the country.

This year, the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle was also used as a platform for experimentation by students. The first student satellite -- KalaamSat -- was launched on January 25. Seven more applications have been received for the programme.

ISRO also plans to open up a viewing gallery that can accommodate 10,000 people in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, near India’s only launch site, before the April launch of Chandrayaan II. The gallery will also double up as a space museum.

What is YUVIKA?

A two-week residential training programme for students on space science, technology and applications.

Who is eligible?

Any class IX student from a state, CBSE, or ICSE board school.

What is the selection process?

Students will be selected based on their academic and extra-curricular performance by chief secretaries. Students from rural schools will get special weightage.

How many students will be selected?

Three students from each state and union territory.

When will it start?

The first batch will start during the summer vacations of 2019.

Where will it happen?

At major ISRO centres in Bangalore, Ahmedabad or Thiruvananthapuram.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 07:37 IST