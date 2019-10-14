e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Registration ends today at isro.gov.in, here’s how to apply

ISRO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 21 vacancies of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ civil, electrical and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and architecture.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:55 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Last date to apply for the ISRO recruitment is October 14, 2019. (Representational image)
Last date to apply for the ISRO recruitment is October 14, 2019. (Representational image)(ANI file)
         

The last date to apply for the ISRO recruitment to fill 21 vacancies of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ civil, electrical and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and architecture is Monday, October 14, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates for the post can apply online at isro.gov.in.

Vacancies:

1.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil): 11 posts

2.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical): 5 posts

3.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 4 posts

4.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture): 1 post

The total number of vacancies available is 21.

Application Fee:

The Application Fee is Rs 100 for each application. Candidates may make the payment online using net Banking/Debit Card or ‘Offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch. Aspirants after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment which is October 16, 2019.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Go to the ‘careers’ section appearing at the bottom of the homepage

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Centralised Recruitment (ICRB) All Locations,’ appearing on the webpage

4.Click on the link, ‘Recruitment of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in the disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Ref & Air-Conditioning and Architecture,’ appearing on the webpage

5.Click on the link ‘here to apply’

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Click on the name of the post for which you want to apply

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future purpose.

For more information, applicants are advised to read the official notification.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:55 IST

tags
top news
‘Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations’: Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI president nomination
‘Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations’: Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI president nomination
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
‘Where is nikamma’: Mumbai Cong infighting intensifies with Nirupam tweet
‘Where is nikamma’: Mumbai Cong infighting intensifies with Nirupam tweet
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years
Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News