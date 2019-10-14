ISRO Recruitment 2019: Registration ends today at isro.gov.in, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Oct 14, 2019

The last date to apply for the ISRO recruitment to fill 21 vacancies of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ civil, electrical and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and architecture is Monday, October 14, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates for the post can apply online at isro.gov.in.

Vacancies:

1.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil): 11 posts

2.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical): 5 posts

3.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 4 posts

4.Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture): 1 post

The total number of vacancies available is 21.

Application Fee:

The Application Fee is Rs 100 for each application. Candidates may make the payment online using net Banking/Debit Card or ‘Offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch. Aspirants after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment which is October 16, 2019.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Go to the ‘careers’ section appearing at the bottom of the homepage

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Centralised Recruitment (ICRB) All Locations,’ appearing on the webpage

4.Click on the link, ‘Recruitment of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in the disciplines of Civil, Electrical, Ref & Air-Conditioning and Architecture,’ appearing on the webpage

5.Click on the link ‘here to apply’

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Click on the name of the post for which you want to apply

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future purpose.

For more information, applicants are advised to read the official notification.

