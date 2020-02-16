ISRO Recruitment 2020: 182 vacancies of Technician, technical assistant, and others on offer, apply before March 6

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:23 IST

U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru has invited online applications for the recruitment of various posts on its official website. U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) is the lead centre of ISRO for satellite technology. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at isro.gov.in on or before March 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 182 vacancies of Technician, technical assistant, draughtsman, and various other posts. Out of which, 102 vacancies are for Technician-B, 3 for Draughtsman-B, 41 for technical assistant, 4 for library assistant, 7 for scientific assistant, 2 for Hindi typist, 5 for Catering Attendant-‘A’, 5 for cook, 4 for fireman-A, 4 for Light Vehicle Driver-A, and 5 for Heavy Vehicle Driver-A.

Age limit:

For Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician – B, Cook, Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’, and Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ vacancies, an applicant should be between 18-35 years old.

For Hindi Typist, and Catering Attendant-‘A’ posts candidate should be between 18-26 years old, while for Fireman-A posts, an applicant must be between 18-25 years old.

Application fee:

Candidate belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300, while all the Women / Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes; Ex-serviceman [EX-SM] and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates are exempted from payment of application Fee.

Candidates may make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking / Debit Card/ Credit Card or ‘Offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.