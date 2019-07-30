ISRO Recruitment: Online application begins for technician posts in ISTRAC, check eligibility here

education

ISRO Telemetry, Tracking & Command Network (ISTRAC) has invited applications for the recruitment of technician posts. The application process has begun on July 29 and will conclude on August 19, 2019.

There are a total of four posts including one each for:

Electronics-Mechanic- unreserved - 01 post

Electrical- OBC- 1 post

Fitter --ST- 1 post

Electronics- OBC - 1 post

ISRO Telemetry, Tracking & Command Network (ISTRAC) is the lead facility of ISRO. ISTRAC is the premier ground segment solution provider for ISRO’s satellite and launch vehicle missions. As a part of this, ISTRAC operates Spacecraft Control Centres, TTC Ground Station Networks, Deep Space Network, Ground Segment for Navigation mission, which includes a precise timing facility, Space Science Data Centre among other things. In addition, ISTRAC performs host of other activities including Development of Radars, Search and Rescue Operations and hub services for Satellite Communication Networks. ISTRAC also provides TTC support for missions of other space agencies.

Education Qualification

Electronics-Mechanic--- SSLC/SSC/Matriculation + ITI/ NTC/ NAC in Electronics Mechanic trade from NCVT

Electrical-- SSLC/SSC/Matriculation + ITI/ NTC/ NAC in Electrical trade from NCVT

Fitter -- SSLC/SSC/Matriculation + ITI/ NTC/ NAC in Fitter trade from NCVT

Electronics--- Diploma with First Class in Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics and Telecommunucations Engineering from recognized Institutions/ Board/ University.

Age Limit: 18 -35 years

Application fee: Rs 250

Mode of Selection: Written test followed by curriculum based skill test.

Click here for detailed notification and online application form

