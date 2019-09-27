ISRO Recruitment: Vacancies for scientist, engineers on offer, apply now

education

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hiring scientists. There are 21 vacancies of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ civil, electrical and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and architecture. The online application process is going on and the last date to apply is October 14, 2019.

Educational Qualifications:

B Tech or equivalent in Civil Engineering in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available)

Application Fee: The Application Fee is ₹100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) for each application. Candidates may make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘Offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch. Candidates after submitting their application can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date for fee payment which is 16.10.2019. The last date for submitting online application is 14.10.2019.

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for written test that will be conducted on January 12, 2020 in 12 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.Call letters for shortlisted candidates will be released in the last week of December.

Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for interview, the schedule and venue of which will be notified by e-mail.

Exam Pattern:

The written test paper consists of 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks. Those who secure minimum 60% marks in the interview will be eligible for consideration for empanelment in the selection panel, in the Order of Merit.

Check official notification here

