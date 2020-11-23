e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: Registration ends today, here’s direct link

ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: Registration ends today, here’s direct link

ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at sac.gov.in on or before 5pm.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020.
ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: The online application window for ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020 will close on Monday, November 23, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at sac.gov.in on or before 5pm.

“Under the apprenticeship act 1961, Applications are invited for selection to the positions of Graduate, and Technical apprentices from candidates who have degree/diploma from a recognized University/Board coming under Western Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training (MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, GOA, CHHATTISGARH, MADHYA PRADESH, DADRA NAGAR HAVELI, DIU & DAMAN (UTS),” reads the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice: A candidate should possess a B.E/B.Tech. (FIRST CLASS) with aggregate minimum 65% Marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 scale in the relevant field declared by recognized University.

Technician Apprentice: A candidate should possess a Diploma (FIRST CLASS) in the relevant field declared by State Board of Technical Education/University.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24
Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In