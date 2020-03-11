ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 result declared at isro.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 09:21 IST

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released the list of provisionally selected candidates for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the list online at isro.gov.in.

According to the details published in the list, the final selection list of 113 students (including OCI) will be published after the verification of relevant certificates.

“The provisionally selected candidates are requested to upload the pdf copy of 8th Std marks card and other relevant certificates by login in the Yuvika portal in ISRO official website from March 16, 2020, onwards. The link for uploading the certificates will be available in ISRO website from March 16, 2020 (17:00 Hrs) onwards. The last date for uploading the certificates is on March 26, 2020 (18:00 Hrs),” reads the official notification.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Candidate’s list

How to check the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the ‘YUVIKA-2020’ tab

3.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, “YUVIKA 2020 - Provisional Selection List Announced”

4.The candidates list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.