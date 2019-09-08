It’s goodbye to typing test on typewriters for UPPSC aspirants now

education

With Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) deciding to drop the typing skill test for those seeking government jobs, the good old typewriter has lost yet another taker.

In a move aimed at catching up with the times, the UPPSC has decided to use computers instead of typewriters, which it had been doing till now in its skill tests of candidates for different posts of UP government departments.

The move comes following the realization, which some claim came quite late, that no government office, including the UPPSC’s own offices, presently uses typewriters for official works anymore.

The first recruitment exam post this decision will be the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Recruitment Exam-2017 —dates of which are yet to be announced by the commission, said an official.

The decision comes at a time when the commission is moving forward towards completing the recruitment process for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Recruitment Exam-2017. The exam that would be held to fill up 809 vacant posts will also be helping the commission itself to fill vacant posts existing in its offices as well.

The RO/ARO Recruitment Exam-2016 is stuck in the paper leak and for the time being the Commission has decided to focus its efforts to complete RO/ARO Recruitment Exam-2017, officials add.

UPPSC Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra on Saturday issued formal notifications informing all eligible candidates for the post of assistant review officer in RO/ARO general and Special Recruitment Exam-2017 that the commission would now take the typing skill tests on computers.

The notification also informed that the date and centre of this skill test would be announced soon in a separate notification.

Confirming the move, UPPSC Secretary Jagdish said that earlier every candidate wishing to appear in the typing skill test needed to bring a typewriter with himself/herself.

This not only inconvenienced the candidates but even the relevance of the test was little as now all state government offices have switched to using computers, he added.

Jagdish claimed that the commission did not need to amend its guidelines as already there is provision for use of typewriters and computers both. A decision by the UPPSC chairman Prabhat Kumar was enough to implement this change, he said.

UPPSC secretary said that this change would also do away with the need of candidates having to bring a gadget to prove their skills as computers would be arranged by the commission itself for the candidates. “The selection of centres for the skill test is being done keeping this need in mind,” he added.

However, some candidates have maintained that the UPPSC should have issued the notification informing about this change much earlier so as to give them adequate time to prepare.

