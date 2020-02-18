e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ITBP Constable Admit Card released, direct link here

ITBP Constable Admit Card released, direct link here

Indo Tibetan Boder Police has released the Admit Card for Constable tradesman. The exam will be conducted on March 1. Candidates can download their admit card online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ITBP Constable admit card out
ITBP Constable admit card out(ITBP)
         

Indo Tibetan Boder Police has released the Admit Card for Constable tradesman. The exam will be conducted on March 1. Candidates can download their admit card online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The recruitment is done to hire 241 constable (tradesman).Candidates will have to login using their registration number to download their admit card.

“WRITTEN TEST FOR ITBP CT/TRADESMAN-2017 SCHEDULED ON 01/03/2020. DOWNLOAD ONLINE ADMIT CARD FROM RECRUITMENT WEBSITE OF ITBP FOR FURTHER DETAILS,” an official notice reads.

The written exam will comprise of 50 questions carrying 50 marks. The questions will be objective in nature.

How to download ITBP Constable Admit Card:

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on Login

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download ITBP admit card

tags
top news
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
‘When your govt twiddled its thumbs’: Smriti Irani jabs Rahul Gandhi
‘When your govt twiddled its thumbs’: Smriti Irani jabs Rahul Gandhi
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
How Congress votes have shifted to dominant regional parties
Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul dies at 61
Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul dies at 61
India became 5th largest economy in 2019 overtaking UK, France: Report
India became 5th largest economy in 2019 overtaking UK, France: Report
Man held with rolls of foreign currency in perfume cans at Delhi airport
Man held with rolls of foreign currency in perfume cans at Delhi airport
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
First pictures of the all new Hyundai i20 hatchback released
trending topics
UPPSC PCS prelims ResultMira RajputVirat KohliMujhse Shaadi KarogeCoronavirusSmriti Irani

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News