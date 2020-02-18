ITBP Constable Admit Card released, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 10:04 IST

Indo Tibetan Boder Police has released the Admit Card for Constable tradesman. The exam will be conducted on March 1. Candidates can download their admit card online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

The recruitment is done to hire 241 constable (tradesman).Candidates will have to login using their registration number to download their admit card.

“WRITTEN TEST FOR ITBP CT/TRADESMAN-2017 SCHEDULED ON 01/03/2020. DOWNLOAD ONLINE ADMIT CARD FROM RECRUITMENT WEBSITE OF ITBP FOR FURTHER DETAILS,” an official notice reads.

The written exam will comprise of 50 questions carrying 50 marks. The questions will be objective in nature.

How to download ITBP Constable Admit Card:

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on Login

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download ITBP admit card